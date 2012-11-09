FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P corrects ASEAN regional scale ratings on five bond issues
November 9, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P corrects ASEAN regional scale ratings on five bond issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has corrected its ASEAN regional scale ratings on five bond issues by Korean banks to ‘axAAA’ from ‘axAA+'. This error correction follows a slight recalibration at the top end of our Asean regional scale, which went into effect in June 2012.

RATINGS LIST

ASEAN Regional Scale Ratings Corrected

To From

Hana Bank

Thai Baht (THB) 8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.68% due Oct. 1, 2014

THB8 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.11% due Feb. 17, 2015

THB2 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.49% due Feb. 15, 2019

axAAA axAA+

Industrial Bank of Korea

THB7.3 billion senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.15% due Mar. 22, 2015

axAAA axAA+

NongHyup Bank

Malaysia Ringgit 310 million senior unsecured bond with a coupon rate of 4.25% due Oct. 27, 2014

axAAA axAA+

