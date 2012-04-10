TEXT-Fitch rates Shivalik Industries at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/ stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Shivalik Industries (Shivalik) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The ratings reflect the established brand name “Microtek” under which Shivalik sells its products and the Microtek Group’s the pan-India distribution network.

The ratings also reflect Shivalik’s low financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA: 0.9x in FY11 (financial year ending March)), conservative financing policies and strong EBITDA margins (FY11: 28.2%) compared with its industry peers. The latter is due to a competitive cost structure, attributed to efficient procurement practices, in-house manufacturing of components and backward integration into copper-enamelled wire manufacturing.

The ratings also derive strength from tax incentives and excise benefits available to Shivalik by virtue of operating in a tax-free region (Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh). The ratings also factor in a favorable capital structure, as the entire capital cost is funded through capital infusion by the company’s founders.

The ratings are, however, constrained by Shivalik’s long working capital cycle (FY11: 163 days) and small scale of operations (revenue: INR705m in FY11). The ratings are also constrained by risks inherent in partnership firms, and low entry barriers in and the competitive nature of the domestic power back-up systems manufacturing industry.

Negative rating action may result from debt-led capex and increased working capital requirements, resulting in a deterioration of the liquidity position and decline in margins, and leading to net adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeding 3x on a sustained basis. Positive rating action may result from better receivables and inventory management leading to a healthy working capital cycle, and an increase in revenue and margins leading to net adjusted net debt/EBITDA below 1x on a sustained basis.

Shivalik is a partnership firm and part of the Microtek Group. It has an installed capacity of 8 lakh UPS, 8 lakh inverters and 8 lakh printed circuit board assemblies per annum. In FY11, Shivalik reported EBITDA of INR199m, profit after tax of INR183m and interest coverage of 28.8x.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Shivalik’s bank facilities as follows:

- INR250m fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A3(ind)’

- INR105m non-fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A3(ind)'