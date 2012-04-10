FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Development Bank of Japan series 24,25 bonds rated 'A+'
April 10, 2012 / 7:05 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Development Bank of Japan series 24,25 bonds rated 'A+'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘A+’ debt ratings to the 24th and 25th series of domestic unsecured straight bonds issued by Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ; A+/Negative/A-1).

The rating on DBJ reflects its status as a government-related entity (GRE) and a financial institution that is 100% owned by the government, as well as our assessment of its stand-alone credit profile. Because of its critical policy role, we believe DBJ has an extremely high likelihood of receiving extraordinary support from the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). DBJ has a track record of extending investment and financing expertise in areas such as community development and revitalization, environmental conservation, and technological innovation, owing to its status as a GRE. The bank has also instituted emergency measures to deal with the global financial and economic crisis, and disasters including the Great East Japan Earthquake, which are difficult for private financial institutions to manage. In DBJ’s implementation of emergency measures, DBJ has received financial support from the government, such as liquidity support and additional capital. Its financial strengths are underpinned by good capitalization and limited market risk. However, the rating is constrained by potential weakening of DBJ’s relationship with the government over the long term under the current full privatization plan. We also view its low interest margin, limited revenue diversification, heavy reliance on wholesale funding, and high concentration of loans on some sectors or large borrowers as potential risk factors to its stand-alone credit profile.

NEW RATINGS

Issue Rating

Series 24 JPY50.0 bil. 0.272% bonds due June 19, 2015 A+

Series 25 JPY60.0 bil. 0.425% bonds due June 20, 2017 A+

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

