TEXT-S&P affirms rtg on Metropolis 2010-10's class A notes

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for the class A notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for the rating category assumed for the class A notes, in conjunction with different interest stress scenarios.

The rating on the class A notes is not constrained by the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see “Update to Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published Sept. 17, 2009).

Metropolis II’s series 2010-10 class A notes issuance is a retranched collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of Wood Street CLO III B.V.’s class A-2A (‘AA+ (sf)') senior secured notes due 2022.

