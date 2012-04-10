TEXT-S&P places International Power 'BBB-' rtg on watch positive

Rationale

The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement that French-based multi-utility GDF SUEZ S.A. (A/Stable/A-1), which currently holds 70% of IPR, offered to purchase the remaining 30% stake.

GDF SUEZ’s offer reinforces our view of IPR as a core asset for the vertically integrated French utility and our belief that it is increasingly integrating into its parent’s business mix.

The ‘BBB-’ rating on IPR currently benefits from one notch of uplift for parent support. Based on our criteria on parent-subsidiary links, we see increasing financial support from GDF SUEZ and could therefore equalize our rating on IPR with that on its parent.

Liquidity

We assess IPR’s liquidity position as “adequate” under our criteria. We estimate that planned cash resources--mainly comprising available cash, committed credit lines, and our assessment of funds from operations (FFO)--will cover planned cash outlays by more than 1.2X over the next 12 months.

Our assessment of IPR’s cash resources includes:

-- Cash available of more than EUR4 billion on Dec. 31, 2011, of which 30% is held at the parent company level and the rest at the subsidiary level.

-- Our estimate of about EUR3 billion from FFO.

In addition, IPR benefits from credit lines extended by its parent GDF SUEZ for a total amount of EUR1.6 billion at year-end 2011. This liquidity pack does not include another facility granted by GDF SUEZ--the so-called tranche A--which covers all IPR’s budgeted expenditures.

Cash outlays over the next 12 months mainly comprise:

-- Our assessment of capital expenditures (capex) of EUR3.0 billion, of which EUR0.5 billion earmarked for maintainance capex.

-- Debt maturities amounting to EUR1.6 billion, including nonrecourse debt.

-- Our assessment of shareholder distribution and potential acquisitions totaling EUR1 billion.

We understand that IPR’s liquidity is increasingly managed at the GDF SUEZ level.

CreditWatch

We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next three months, after receiving more information on GDF SUEZ’s buy-out offer. We will assess the effect of IPR’s increasing integration into the larger and currently higher-rated GDF SUEZ group.

Should the minority buy-out offer go through, we would upgrade IPR and consider equalizing our rating on IPR with that on GDF SUEZ. Under our criteria on parent-subsidiary links, the range of parent support we could factor into our ratings on IPR could vary substantially. Our view of full parent support and the consequent equalization of the rating on IPR with those on GDF SUEZ would depend on what we considered to be the complete integration of IPR into its parent company. We would base our assessment on IPR’s full debt consolidation with GDF SUEZ, our expectation of additional investments from the parent as evidenced by GDF SUEZ’s buy-out offer, and the centralization of IPR’s liquidity management, risk management, and investment decisions at the GDF SUEZ level.

However, should the minority buyout not be completed, we would consider affirming the ratings on IPR. We would reassess the benefits IPR enjoys in terms of financial flexibility and risk management policies owing to GDF SUEZ’s controlling stake. In this context, we would review the potential for incorporating stronger parent support into our corporate credit and issue ratings on IPR.

We will also assess the effect of IPR’s increased integration into GDF SUEZ on the senior unsecured debt issued or guaranteed by IPR; namely, the ‘BB+’ issue ratings on the senior unsecured notes issued by International Power Finance (2010) PLC, International Power Finance (Jersey) II Ltd., International Power Finance (Jersey) III Ltd., and International Power Finance (Jersey) Ltd. We currently see these notes as structurally subordinated to debt issued at the operating company level (mainly significant amounts of project finance debt).

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

International Power PLC

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Watch Pos/-- BBB-/Stable/--

International Power Finance (2010) PLC

Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+

International Power Finance (Jersey) II Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+

International Power Finance (Jersey) III Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+

International Power Finance (Jersey) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured BB+/Watch Pos BB+