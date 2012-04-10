FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary:Dubai Electricity & Water Authority
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary:Dubai Electricity & Water Authority

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority --------- 10-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Combination

utilities, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Jun-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Dubai-based vertically integrated utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) reflects our opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the Dubai government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support for DEWA in the event of financial stress. The rating also takes into account DEWA’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at ‘bb-'.

