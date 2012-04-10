TEXT-S&P raises all rtgs in cash flow CLO deal Eaton Vance CDO VII

Our analysis indicates that there has been an improvement in the credit quality of the portfolio, such as a fall in defaulted assets to 1.2% from 4.3%, and a decrease in assets rated ‘CCC+', ‘CCC’, or ‘CCC-', to 2.4% from 11.0%. Together with the decrease in the portfolio’s weighted-average maturity to 4.7 years from 5.3 years, this has resulted in a reduction in our scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories in our analysis of this transaction.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios, using alternative default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

The transaction is a dual-currency liability structure throughout the capital structure, where the euro-denominated assets and U.S. dollar-denominated assets are funded by the term notes, as well as the VFN notes, which could be drawn in both euros and U.S. dollars to create a natural hedge. Any remaining foreign exchange mismatches are hedged by both euro-denominated options and U.S. dollar-denominated options. Additionally, sterling-denominated assets currently composing 3.8% of the portfolio are hedged by cross-currency swaps.

In our opinion, the documentation for the options and cross-currency swaps does not fully reflect our 2010 counterparty criteria. Hence, in our cash flow analysis, we have also considered scenarios where the options and cross-currency swap counterparty does not perform, and where, as a result, the transaction may be exposed to greater currency risk.

Our credit and cash flow analysis, without giving credit to the options and cross-currency swap counterparty, indicates that the credit enhancement available to the VFN and the class A-1, A-2, B-1, and B-2 notes is now commensurate with higher ratings than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on the VFN and class A-1 and A-2 notes to ‘AA+ (sf)’ from ‘AA- (sf)', and on the class B-1 and B-2 notes to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘A+ (sf)'.

In our opinion, the credit enhancement available to the class C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2, E-1, and E-2 notes is also consistent with higher ratings than previously assigned, taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses. As our ratings on all of these classes of notes are not higher than the rating on the options and cross-currency swap counterparty in the transaction, they are not constrained by our rating on the options and cross-currency swap counterparty.

Our ratings on the class E-1 and E-2 notes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see “Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs,” published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Eaton Vance CDO VII is a managed cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in April 2006 and is managed by Eaton Vance Management.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- December 2011 European CLO Performance Index Report: Defaulted Assets Continue to Rise For All European CLO Cohorts, March 28, 2012

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, Jan. 13, 2011

-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

-- Transaction Update: Eaton Vance CDO VII PLC, May 28, 2010

-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs, Sept. 17, 2009

-- CDO Spotlight: General Cash Flow Analytics for CDO Securitizations, Aug. 25, 2004

RATINGS LIST

Eaton Vance CDO VII PLC

EUR260 Million, $174 Million Secured Floating-Rate Deferrable Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Raised

VFN AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)

A-1 AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)

A-2 AA+ (sf) AA- (sf)

B-1 AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

B-2 AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

C-1 A (sf) BBB+ (sf)

C-2 A (sf) BBB+ (sf)

D-1 BBB- (sf) BB- (sf)

D-2 BBB- (sf) BB- (sf)

E-1 B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)

E-2 B+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)