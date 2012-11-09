TEXT-Fitch affirms Umgeni Water at 'AA+(zaf)';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Umgeni Water’s National Long-Term and senior unsecured ratings at ‘AA+(zaf)'. The agency also affirmed the South African state-owned bulk water utility’s National Short-Term rating at ‘F1+(zaf)'. The Outlook for the Long-Term rating is Stable.

In line with Fitch’s assessment of the strength of the linkage between the company and the state, reflecting the critical and strategic nature of South Africa’s water sector, the utility’s ratings factor in a high level of implied support from the national government. South Africa’s Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is ‘BBB+’ and its Long-Term local currency IDR is ‘A’, both with a Negative Outlook.

The ratings on Umgeni Water also continue to reflect its strong regional position as the main bulk water distributor in the greater Durban region in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

Fitch notes that the utility’s standalone financial performance and credit metrics have displayed an improving trend over the past few years. However, the agency expects that the utility’s credit profile will begin to weaken over the medium term, due to its rising cost base, and its elevated capex phase planned over the five years to FY2016. As such, Fitch expects the utility’s funds from operations (FFO) adjusted leverage net to peak at around 2.75x in FY16. Despite the high capex phase, Fitch believes that the utility’s strong cash flows and cash balances will limit the need to incur substantial additional funding in the short term, however, Fitch expects Umgeni Water will need to issue bonds under its R3bn DMTN programme to meet its medium to long term funding requirements. Despite the deterioration in margins and credit profile, the company is supported by grants and regulatory tariff environment.

Umgeni Water is South Africa’s second-largest water utility. Its most significant customer is the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality (greater Durban municipality), which accounts for more than 70% of Umgeni’s total sales volume.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Explicit guarantee- A one-notch upgrade to a ‘AAA(zaf)’ National Long-Term Rating remains unlikely given the absence of an explicit guarantee from the state.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Level of State Support- Indications of a lack of financial support by the government could lead to a re-evaluation of the strength of the linkage between Umgeni Water and the state, possibly with an adverse impact on the company’s credit ratings