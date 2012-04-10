TEXT-Fitch:Rising credit risk for EU offshore oil & gas production

Apr 10 - The Elgin gas field accident in the UK North Sea makes it more likely that the European Commission will implement stricter licensing and safety requirements on oil and gas companies, Fitch Ratings says. Some of the proposals could dramatically increase the size, scope and timeliness of companies’ environmental liabilities, potentially resulting in companies segregating up to EUR10bn to obtain operating licenses. That in turn would seriously affect the credit ratings of companies operating in the North Sea and other EU territorial waters.

The potential financial and rating impact on oil and gas offshore producers resulting from the commission’s proposed offshore oil and gas safety legislation is discussed in a new report published today and available at www.fitchratings.com.

The European Commission proposed requirements in October 2011 for the licensing authorities in member states to ensure that only operators with “proven sufficient financial capacities” necessary for environmental protection are allowed to explore for, and produce oil and gas in EU waters.

We would likely view any funds earmarked by offshore operators to satisfy a financial means test as segregated and regard them as blocked cash in our financial calculations. This approach could have negative liquidity or cash flow consequences for even the highest investment grade oil and gas companies operating in EU territorial waters. This may be even more significant for companies with low investment grade or non-investment grade ratings.

The latest North Sea incident could affect the debate over EU proposals to strengthen safety requirements for offshore drilling, in Fitch’s opinion. The draft legislation still requires approval from the European parliament and EU member states. This could be several months away, but we consider that the chances of formal adoption of some or all of the proposed EU-level standards are growing despite evidence of UK opposition.