TEXT-Fitch afrms India's JMD Oils at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based JMD Oils Private Limited’s (JMDO) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects JMDO’s established position as an integrated manufacturer of edible oils in India and over two-decade-long experience of its owners in the domestic edible oil industry. The ratings also reflect JMDO’s strong distribution network on the back of its earlier involvement in the distribution of FMCG products, and benefits for the company from its refinery’s location near the Kandla port.

The ratings are supported by JMDO’s significant size of operations and improving capacity utilisation at its oil refinery, as reflected in revenue increasing to INR13.3bn in FY11 (financial year ending March) from INR9.9bn in FY10. The ratings are further strengthened by India’s continued heavy reliance on imported edible oils to meet domestic demand, changing consumer preferences towards branded and refined edible oils and JMDO’s branding initiatives. The company offers several edible oil brands; prominent among them is ‘Vital’ (refined cooking oil).