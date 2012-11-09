FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch affirms Eurofidi at 'BB',drops ratings
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 9, 2012 / 1:06 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch affirms Eurofidi at 'BB',drops ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 09 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eurofidi’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB’ and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Negative. Eurofidi’s Short-term IDR was affirmed at ‘B’. Fitch has subsequently withdrawn Eurofidi’s ratings.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE

Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Eurofidi has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Eurofidi.

RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation of Eurofidi’s ratings and the removal of the RWN from its Long-term IDR reflects Fitch’s view that Eurofidi’s ratings should remain based on potential support from its largest ultimate shareholder, the Region of Piemonte (‘BBB+'/Negative). The Region of Piemonte indirectly controls an 17.47% stake in Eurofidi, and Fitch considers that Eurofidi’s role in providing guarantees for small- and medium-sized companies remains important for the Region’s policy.

The Negative Outlook on Eurofidi’s Long-term IDR at withdrawal reflects the Negative Outlook on the Long-term rating of the Region of Piemonte.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.