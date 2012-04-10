FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 10, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System - 10-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 313354

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Mar-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB14 bil (up to) (Borrower: FGC of Unified

Energy System) ln part nts BBB 04-Mar-2008

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System (FGC), the 79.55% state-owned electrical transmission grid company and system operator, reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ opinion that there is a “very high” likelihood that the Russian government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. We view FGC’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as ‘bb+’ based on the company’s “satisfactory” business risk and “significant” financial risk profile assessments.

Our view of a “very high” likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of FGC‘s:

-- “Very important” role, given the company’s strategic importance to the government as a monopoly provider of essential infrastructure services; and

-- “Very strong” link with the Russian Federation, given the state’s intention not to decrease its stake in FGC to less than the 75% stipulated by law in the medium term. In addition, the Russian government controls the company’s strategy and operations.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.