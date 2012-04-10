FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch drops Idea International's ratings
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Idea International's ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Idea International Private Limited’s (Idea) National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B-(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously, the agency has withdrawn Idea’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR200m fund-based cash credit limits (interchangeable with EPC/PCFC/EBD/FBP): ‘Fitch B-(ind)'; rating withdrawn

- INR150m non-fund-based letter of credit limits: ‘Fitch A4(ind)'; rating withdrawn

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage, and the instrument ratings have been withdrawn as the loans are no longer outstanding.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings and analytical coverage of Idea.

