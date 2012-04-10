TEXT-Fitch takes various rtg actions on Northeast Utilities & NSTAR Merger

Key Rating Drivers

--Low-risk business profile with virtually all cash flows derived from regulated transmission and electric and gas distribution;

--Diversity of cash flows with six regulated utility subsidiaries in three state jurisdictions;

--Relatively low parent level debt;

--Sizable consolidated capital investment plan focused primarily on transmission;

--Ability to manage costs throughout the rate freeze periods and achieving expected cost synergies;

--Uncertain ultimate cost recovery from tropical storm Irene and October 2011 snowstorm.

Fitch has equalized the ratings of NU and NSTAR LLC (successor to NSTAR), which is a second-tier holding company subsidiary of NU. In addition, Fitch assigns an ‘F2’ rating to NSTAR LLC’s new $175 million commercial paper (CP) program.

Fitch’s ‘Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage Criteria’ is an important component to the various rating actions taken for NU’s regulated subsidiaries which are summarized below.

CL&P RATING RATIONALE

Fitch has upgraded the IDR of CL&P to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’ reflecting the beneficial support of a stronger NU, particularly as the utility addresses the issues of storm recovery and faces sizable capital investments in its transmission projects. However, Fitch expects weakening credit metrics in the near term.

Fitch expects EBITDA-to-interest to remain above 4.5x, and FFO-to-debt to range between 14%-17% through 2014. Fitch attributes the expected earnings deterioration to several factors including: carrying costs associated with storms in 2011; a one-time $25 million customer rate credit in 2012; and a base rate freeze through 2014.

As part of the settlement with Connecticut, CL&P agreed to write-down $40 million of its $263 million deferred storm related costs.Allowed costs are to be recovered over a six-year period beginning Dec. 1, 2014. The ultimate amount of recovery remains uncertain.

PSNH RATING RATIONALE

Fitch has upgraded the IDR of PSNH to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’. The ratings reflect PSNH’s standalone credit profile. Financial metrics continue to strengthen, and 2012 will reflect higher revenues due to the Merrimack scrubber coming on line in November 2011. Fitch expects financial metrics of EBITDA-to-interest and FFO-to-debt to remain above 6.0x and 20%, respectively through 2014, which is robust relative to Fitch guidelines for the rating category. This, coupled with the improved funding capabilities of a stronger parent, and the realization of merger-related synergies, support the rating upgrade. Fitch considers effective management of utility O&M costs, as well as the realization of merger-related synergies as key to maintaining credit quality.

WMECO RATING RATIONALE

Fitch has upgraded the IDR of WMECO to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’. Financial metrics improved substantially following a 2011 rate case settlement and Fitch expects further improvement as transmission projects come on-line in 2013. Fitch expects EBITDA-to-interest to remain above 5.0x and FFO-to-debt to range between 14%-18% through 2014. WMECO’s ratings also benefit from the support and improved funding capabilities of a stronger NU.

WMECO’s ratings are also supported by a regulatory decoupling mechanism which lowers revenue and cash flow volatility. Fitch views effective cost management and the realization of merger-related synergies as key to maintaining credit quality over the 44-month rate freeze. Following completion of transmission projects in 2013, WMECO will derive approximately 60% to 70% of EBITDA from transmission.

NSTAR ELECTRIC RATING RATIONALE

Fitch has downgraded the IDR of NSTAR Electric to ‘A’ from ‘A+’ principally reflecting the rating linkage to its new parent, NU. Fitch expects credit metrics to remain strong with EBITDA-to-interest to remain comfortably above 7.0x and FFO-to-debt to be up to 24% through 2014. Fitch projected credit measures include a 44-month base distribution rate freeze, cost deferrals and absence of bonus depreciation.

The ability to realize cost savings and control other costs will be critical to maintaining credit quality. The ratings also benefit from the continuation of existing rate-making mechanisms, including pension trackers and timely recovery of fuel supply and energy efficiency costs.

NSTAR GAS

Fitch has affirmed the IDR of NSTAR Gas at ‘A-'. The ratings reflect NSTAR Gas’ standalone credit profile. Fitch expects EBITDA-to-interest to remain near 6.0x; and FFO-to-debt to range near 20% through 2014. Forecasts incorporate a $3 million one-time customer credit in 2012 as part of the Massachusetts settlement agreement. Achievement of cost controls and cost synergies over the 44-month rate freeze period will be key to maintaining credit metrics. Fitch has upgraded the senior secured rating of NSTAR Gas reflecting Fitch’s standard capital structure notching.

Fitch has upgraded and removed the following ratings from Rating Watch Positive:

Northeast Utilities

--IDR to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’;

--Senior unsecured debt to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’;

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch has also upgraded the following ratings:

Connecticut Light & Power Co. (CL&P)

--IDR to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’;

--Senior unsecured debt to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+';

--Senior secured debt to ‘A’ from ‘A-';

--Preferred Stock to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-'.

Connecticut Development Authority (CT) (CL&P Projects)

--Senior unsecured industrial revenue & pollution control bonds to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+';

--Senior secured industrial revenue & pollution control bonds to ‘A’ from ‘A-'.

New Hampshire Business Finance Authority (NH) (for CL&P)

--Senior unsecured industrial revenue & pollution control bonds to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+'.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Public Service Company of New Hampshire(PSNH)

--IDR to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’;

--Senior secured debt to ‘A’ from ‘A-'.

New Hampshire Business Finance Authority (NH) (for PSNH)

--Senior secured industrial revenue & pollution control bonds to ‘A’ from ‘A

The Rating Outlook remains Stable.

Fitch took the following actions on NSTAR Gas:

--IDR affirmed at ‘A-';

--Senior secured debt upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘A’.

The Rating Outlook remains Stable.

Western Massachusetts Electric Company (WMECO)

--IDR to ‘BBB+’ from ‘BBB’

--Senior unsecured debt to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+'.

Connecticut Development Authority (CT) (for WMECO)

--Senior unsecured industrial revenue & pollution control bonds to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+'.

The Rating Outlook remains Stable.

Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:

NSTAR LLC (formerly NSTAR)

--IDR to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A-';

--Senior unsecured debt to ‘BBB+’ from ‘A’;

--Short-term IDR and commercial paper to ‘F2’ from ‘F1’.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Fitch also took the following actions on NSTAR Electric

--IDR upgraded to ‘A’ from ‘A+';

--Senior unsecured debt upgraded to ‘A+’ from ‘AA-';

--Preferred Stock upgraded to ‘A-’ from ‘A’;

--Short-term IDR and CP affirmed at ‘F1’.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.