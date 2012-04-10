TEXT-Fitch:French banks progress on deleveraging

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 10 - In a newly published report, Fitch Ratings says that French banks are making progress on deleveraging.

The major French banks are reducing the size of certain activities in order to lower their overall funding needs and improve capital ratios. This reflects their recognition that the operating environment has permanently changed and that they need to change the way they operate accordingly. Deleveraging should be a positive signal to the market, which began questioning the soundness of the banks’ funding and capital positions in mid-2011.

The major banks’ deleveraging plans are mainly aimed at corporate and investment banking and specialised financial services. The weaker economic environment should help them achieve these targets. Nevertheless, banks continue to develop their domestic retail banking and have not reduced customer loans.

Banks are committed to strengthening their balance sheets even if it reduces profitability. Deleveraging will lead to reduced business volumes and revenues, while the increase in deposits will lead to lower assets under management and commissions. Thus, operating profit will come down, but this is likely to be of secondary concern to the market.

The focus on deleveraging and balance sheet management should help offset the continued pressure on the banks’ Viability Ratings from the challenging operating environment, cross-border exposure to southern Europe and the sluggish economy.

