TEXT-S&P summary: ACE Insurance Co.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views ACE Japan as a core subsidiary of the ACE Group, a major international insurance group based in Switzerland. ACE Japan supports the parent’s international expansion strategy, and it represents ACE Far East, which is one of the group’s regional offices. ACE Japan reports directly to ACE Overseas General from which it receives both financial and technical support. ACE Far East generated about 9% of the group’s overseas net premium in 2010.

We continue to view ACE Japan’s capitalization and its conservative investment portfolio as strengths to its stand-alone credit profile. The company’s sound capitalization reflects the strong reinsurance support from the group, as well as its prudent investment allocation. We expect those strengths to remain as positive factors over the medium term.

ACE Japan’s market position is modest. The company held about 0.6% of the market in terms of gross premiums written by the end of fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). Due to its limited size, the company lacks economies of scale and has a high expense ratio. In our view, the company’s key challenge is to successfully transition itself from a small domestic insurer to a profitable, strong, and niche-focused company. The company has a disciplined growth strategy and focuses on providing niche services to the market. It aims to grow its business by developing its strengths within niche sectors, such as rental insurance sold through estate agents to people who rent accommodation (renter’s market); and personal accident and health insurance via direct distribution. The company also continues to focus its growth on new lines, supported by its strategic shift to commercial and specialty risk insurance, which leverages the competitive strengths of its ultimate parent, ACE Ltd. (A/Stable/--).

Outlook

The negative outlook on ACE Japan reflects that on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). Although the outlook on ACE Group’s core operating companies is stable, our ratings and outlook on ACE Japan are constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan. This is because its operations are limited to Japan and a high percentage of its investment assets are domestic assets. As long as the ratings and outlook on Japan remain unchanged, there is little likelihood of an upgrade or an upward outlook revision for ACE Japan, even if the insurer or ACE Group were to significantly enhance their credit profiles. Conversely, if we downgrade Japan, we are also likely to lower the ratings on the insurer. We may also lower the rating on ACE Japan if its relationship with the wider ACE Group weakens, although we believe that is an unlikely scenario.

