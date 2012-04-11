FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P summary: New Century Insurance Co. Ltd.
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2012 / 7:27 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: New Century Insurance Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- New Century Insurance Co. Ltd. ---------------- 11-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-May-2010 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on New Century Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Century; A+/Stable/--) reflect its key position in Mitsubishi Corp.’s (A+/Stable/A-1) risk management strategy as its captive insurance arm. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views New Century as a core subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp. The ratings on New Century also reflect sufficient capitalization relative to the risk it assumes and an adequate reinsurance program. On the other hand, those factors are offset by relatively volatile earnings.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.