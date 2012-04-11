TEXT-S&P summary: New Century Insurance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- New Century Insurance Co. Ltd. ---------------- 11-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bermuda

Local currency A+/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-May-2010 A+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on New Century Insurance Co. Ltd. (New Century; A+/Stable/--) reflect its key position in Mitsubishi Corp.’s (A+/Stable/A-1) risk management strategy as its captive insurance arm. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services views New Century as a core subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corp. The ratings on New Century also reflect sufficient capitalization relative to the risk it assumes and an adequate reinsurance program. On the other hand, those factors are offset by relatively volatile earnings.