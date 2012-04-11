FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Swiss bank system among world's least risky, says S&P report
April 11, 2012 / 8:43 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P:Swiss bank system among world's least risky, says S&P report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - In a report published today, titled, “Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Switzerland”, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said that Switzerland’s highly diversified, high-income, competitive, and flexible economy supports a very low risk assessment of its economic resilience, as do its very high income levels and very robust government finances.

The report also said that banking system’s high and very stable customer-deposit base contributes to the very low risk assessment of systemwide funding, facilitated by minimal dependence on net external borrowing, and supportive domestic debt capital markets.

A very low credit growth mitigating a moderate rise in property prices supports the assessment of very low economic imbalances.

The report notes that continuing house price growth might pose future credit risks, while private sector debt remains moderately high, despite a conservative risk and lending culture in domestic markets.

Moreover, the precrisis history of financial regulation in preventing accumulation of high risk and nonstrategic inventories is mediocre, but scheduled regulatory requirements are more conservative than international standards.

