FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch drops Overseas Infrastructure's rating
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 11, 2012 / 10:13 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch drops Overseas Infrastructure's rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Overseas Infrastructure Alliance (India) Private Limited’s (OIAPL) ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’ National Long-Term rating. Fitch has also withdrawn the ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A3(ind)nm’ ratings on OIAPL’s INR3,800m non-fund-based working capital limit.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of OIAPL.

Fitch migrated OIAPL to the non-monitored category on 10 October 2011 (please see the rating action commentary available at www.fitchratings.com).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.