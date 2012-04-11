FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rts steelmaker Evraz Group S.A.'s proposed bond 'B+'
April 11, 2012 / 10:18 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rts steelmaker Evraz Group S.A.'s proposed bond 'B+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Apr 11 -

Overview

-- We are assigning an issue rating of ‘B+’ and a recovery rating of ‘4’ to the proposed Eurobond to be issued by Russia-headquartered international steelmaker Evraz Group S.A.

-- We believe the group would reorganize in the event of a payment default.

-- In our view, recovery prospects are supported by the group’s sizeable asset base and offset by its high level of prior-ranking debt facilities, the unsecured nature of the rated debt instruments, and the unfavorable Russian insolvency regime.

-- Based on our stressed enterprise valuation of $5.0 billion for Evraz Group, after deducting priority claims, we assess recovery prospects in the 30%-50% range, leading to a recovery rating of ‘4’.

Rating Action

On April 11, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned an issue rating of ‘B+’ to a proposed Eurobond to be issued by Russia-headquartered international steel manufacturer Evraz Group S.A. This is in line with the ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Evraz and the issue rating on its other existing rated debt instruments.

We assigned a recovery rating of ‘4’ to the proposed bond, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default. This is also in line with Evraz’s existing rated debt.

