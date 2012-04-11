TEXT-Fitch affirms Bhadresh Trading at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)';outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bhadresh Trading Corporation Limited’s (BTCL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch also affirmed BTCL’s fund-based limits of INR4,350m (increased from INR3,750m) at ‘Fitch A3(ind)'.

The ratings reflect BTCL’s leading market position, its strong track record of more than four decades in cotton trading as well as its diversified customer base. The ratings also reflect an improvement in BTCL’s financial leverage (net debt/operating EBITDA) to 2.91x in nine months to December 2011 (9MFY12) on an annualised basis from 5.04x in FY11. This was a result of the company’s founders injecting INR577m in equity of which around INR247m was converted from unsecured loans.

The ratings are constrained by inventory risks and volatile cotton prices, although BTCL has so far been able to manage these risks. The ratings also reflect the company’s susceptibility to government policies in respect of cotton exports which account for around 85%-90% of total sales. Fitch further notes that BTCL has utilised 90%-95% of its working capital limits over the last 12 months.

Negative rating action may result from net debt/EBITDA exceeding 5x on a sustained basis.

BTCL has been a trader and an exporter of raw cotton on a commission basis since 1993. For 9MFY12, revenue was INR31,441m (FY11: INR26,274m) and EBITDA margins were 3% (2.5%).