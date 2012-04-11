FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch updates mutual support mechanism criteria - no impact on ratings
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2012

TEXT-Fitch updates mutual support mechanism criteria - no impact on ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 - Fitch Ratings has updated its criteria for analysing banking groups backed by mutual support mechanisms and said that this will not result in any changes to ratings.

The update merely reflects the withdrawal of Individual Ratings for Global Financial Institutions, as described in the agency’s comment dated 25 January 2012 (see “Fitch Withdraws Individual Ratings for Global Financial Institutions” at www.fitchratings.com) and the replacement of this scale with Fitch’s Viability Ratings.

The revised criteria, “Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms” dated 11 April 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com). It replaces a report of the same name dated 11 April 2011. The criteria reflect the application of Fitch’s current criteria which are available on Fitch’s website at www.fitchratings.com and specifically includes ‘Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria’ dated 16 August 2011.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms

here

