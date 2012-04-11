FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Dutch RMBS transaction STORM 2012-II
April 11, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Dutch RMBS transaction STORM 2012-II

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our ratings to STORM 2012-II’s class A1, A2, B, C, and D notes.

-- The transaction securitizes a pool of performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands.

-- Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has assigned its credit ratings to STORM 2012-II B.V.’s EUR889.6 million residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At closing, STORM 2012-II also issued EUR9.0 million unrated notes (see list below).

STORM 2012-II is the latest securitization of mortgage loans originated by Obvion N.V., which was previously called ABP Hypotheken N.V. and was a 100% subsidiary of Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP). It has been a mortgage originator in the Netherlands since 1980. Since April 2002, Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) has held 70% of Obvion’s shares, and ABP has held the remaining 30%.

The collateral comprises performing loans secured on first-ranking (or first- and consecutive-ranking) mortgages over properties in the Netherlands. Obvion owns and services these mortgages.

