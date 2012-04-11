TEXT-S&P summary: Brinker International Inc.

The intermediate financial risk profile factors in debt to EBITDA of about 2.8x and FFO to total debt of about 33% as of Dec. 28, 2011, and our expectation that credit metrics should remain relatively stable at these levels in fiscal 2012. We believe potential modestly higher debt for share repurchases will likely offset modest EBITDA gains from higher operating margins. We also believe that capital expenditures will increase meaningfully in the next couple of years, supporting its various operating initiatives. Still, we expect that the company will operate with a financial policy that is not detrimental to its investment-grade rating.

Liquidity

Brinker’s liquidity is “adequate.” It can more than cover cash needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen EBITDA declines. The company has minimal maturities over the intermediate term. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect liquidity sources to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. The company’s maturities over this time horizon are manageable, in our view.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.

-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.

-- The company appears to have sound relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in credit markets.

As of Dec. 28, 2011, the company had adequate cash and ample availability under its $250 million revolver. In August 2011, Brinker executed a revised unsecured senior credit facility, increasing the total capacity to $500 million from $400 million, and extending the maturity to August 2016. The facility includes a $250 million revolver and a $250 million term loan. The company generates consistently satisfactory cash flow and has historically funded growth with internally generated cash. Cash on hand, cash flow, and availability under the revolver provide adequate liquidity sources to fund its capital spending, dividends, and share repurchases. The company’s negative operating cycle, which indicates that working capital is a source of cash, also enhances liquidity.

Brinker must maintain certain financial covenants as per its debt agreements, including leverage and fixed-charge coverage ratios. Brinker was in compliance with all covenants as of Dec. 28, 2011, and we expect covenant cushion to remain adequate.

Outlook

Our outlook on Brinker is stable. We expect operating performance to improve modestly in fiscal 2012 and 2013 as the company improves operating performance and the economy stabilizes. We also believe credit metrics will be generally stable and remain in line with our expectations for the rating. If Brinker increases leverage meaningfully to repurchase shares, or if operating underperformance at one of its concepts--especially at Chili‘s--causes credit metrics to weaken such that leverage rises above 3x, we would consider lowering the ratings. Leverage could rise to 3x if, for example, Brinker’s gross margin deteriorates by about 100 basis points in fiscal 2012 while revenues fall about 5% from current levels.

Although unlikely in the near term, we could raise the ratings if Brinker retains its good market position and improves operating performance meaningfully, resulting in leverage of about 2x. This would occur if EBITDA increases by about 40% and if debt remains generally flat.

