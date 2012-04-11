TEXT-S&P ups French Investor Wendel to 'BB'; outlook stable

After the sale of Deutsch, and assuming unchanged unlisted asset value from March 12, 2012, when the last figures were made available, three listed assets currently represent close to 85% of Wendel’s portfolio value: Saint-Gobain, in which Wendel holds a 17% interest; testing, inspection and certification company Bureau Veritas (not rated), of which it owns 52%; and low-voltage electrical fittings manufacturer Legrand S.A. (A-/Stable/A-2), in which it owns 6%. Large majority stakes in much smaller and more indebted unlisted corporate entities round out Wendel’s portfolio. The strong creditworthiness of Saint-Gobain, Legrand, and Bureau Veritas and their listed, potentially liquid nature, support our ratings. We note that Wendel’s willingness to reduce debt has been tested, as demonstrated through the sale of Legrand shares and of Deutsch in the past few months. While helping Wendel’s financial profile, the disposals weaken the portfolio’s credit quality to some extent as they increase its concentration on Bureau Veritas and Saint-Gobain.

We believe that Wendel’s financial flexibility is still stretched and that the main rating constraint remains its aggressive financial risk profile. We note that cash burn remains significant at the holding level, with total coverage of fixed charges by dividends of only about 0.5x in 2009-2011. We also understand that Wendel will reinvest part of the Deutsch proceeds. We estimate that EUR100 million reinvested would increase LTV by almost 1%.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘B.’ We assess Wendel’s liquidity position as “adequate” under our criteria, with sources of liquidity to cover at least 1.2x of its needs in the near term, even in the event of unforeseen decline in dividends from portfolio companies. We factor into our assessment both near-term uses of funds and the longer-term available sources of liquidity at the company’s disposal. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- In the next 12 months, sources of funds will include dividends from portfolio companies of close to EUR200 million. In addition, the company had about EUR1.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of April 10, 2012.

-- Sources of financing include EUR950 million undrawn under Wendel’s EUR1.2 billion syndicated revolving credit facility (RCF), of which EUR950 million is available until September 2013 and EUR250 million until September 2014. Based on share prices on April 10, 2012, we believe covenants on the facility leave adequate headroom. If asset values were to decline and jeopardize covenant compliance, the company could repay the EUR250 million drawdown if needed. This is because it also has about EUR1 billion undrawn under a number of Saint-Gobain financing-related facilities, of which EUR225 million is available until 2016, and EUR225 million until 2017. We understand from management that the documentation of these facilities would allow any utilization to refinance part of the currently unpledged Saint-Gobain shares, which account for about two-thirds of the total.

-- On March 21, 2012, Wendel had no short-term debt. Uses of funds in the next 12 months will include operating expenses of EUR45 million, dividend payments of EUR65 million, and interest expenses of about EUR210 million.

-- Wendel will face large maturities in 2014, when EUR664 million in bonds, about EUR550 million of Saint-Gobain financing, and EUR250 million of its RCF come due. Our liquidity assessment incorporates our expectation that Wendel will tackle the refinancing of these maturities well in advance, as per its policy of maintaining well spread out debt maturities.

Recovery analysis

Wendel’s EUR2.8 billion unsecured notes and EUR1.2 billion unsecured RCF are rated ‘BB’, the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery ratings on these instruments are ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. In accordance with our criteria, although recovery prospects exceed the 50%-70% range, the recovery ratings on the unsecured notes are capped at ‘3’.

The recovery ratings are supported by our view of Wendel’s portfolio, based on its three largest companies that we consider robust. Constraints are the possibility of prior ranking debt linked to the Saint-Gobain acquisition, and our opinion that France’s jurisdiction is less friendly than other countries’. In particular, the recovery ratings on the unsecured debt, comprising the notes and the RCF, are also constrained by their unsecured nature. We assume that the notes and the RCF rank pari passu.

Recovery prospects are supported by our assumption that Wendel would be liquidated if it defaulted, given the good liquidity of its portfolio, more than 80% of which is composed of listed companies. To determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Based on the assumptions below, Wendel would hypothetically default in late 2014, owing to its inability to refinance the second tranche of its unsecured RCF and its EUR664 million in unsecured bonds. Among other things, we envisage under our simulation that:

-- Wendel will reinvest EUR250 million of the proceeds from the sale of Deutsch in new unlisted companies, and we assume that the company will use the remainder to repay part of its Eufor debt.

-- The portfolio value will lose about 50% from the level reported on March 12, 2012, combined with a pronounced decrease in dividend inflows.

-- The company, on the path to default, will partially use up its existing cash balances to meet cash flow shortfalls, additional equity investment requirements in existing portfolio companies, and the repayment of a tranche of its RCF in 2013.

Wendel is based and headquartered in France. We consider France to be a less creditor friendly jurisdiction for senior secured creditors than other countries. We estimate a stressed portfolio value at the point of default of about EUR4.2 billion including residual cash. After deducting priority liabilities of EUR820 million, comprising mainly enforcement costs and debt related to the acquisition of Saint-Gobain shares still outstanding at that time, we arrive at a net stressed value of EUR3.4 billion. At default, we assume around EUR3.0 billion of unsecured debt outstanding, including the unsecured notes, the second tranche of the RCF outstanding, and six months of prepetition interest. The recovery ratings on the unsecured debt are ‘3’, indicating our expectation of average (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. In accordance with our criteria, the recovery ratings on the unsecured debt instruments are capped at ‘3’, although recovery prospects exceed the 50%-70% range. Under our criteria, for unsecured debt issued by corporate entities with a corporate credit rating of ‘BB-’ or higher, we generally cap recovery ratings at ‘3’. This takes into account the greater risk of impairment to our recovery prospects that would result from the issuance of additional priority loans, for example bank loans, as they are not covered by the negative pledge clause in the documentation or pari-passu debt prior to default.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that, based on current portfolio composition and assets flexibility, Wendel should be able to maintain an LTV ratio below 45%, and adequate liquidity.

Significant deterioration in the share prices of Wendel’s key listed investments or a financial policy more aggressive than we currently expect could lead us to consider a negative rating action. Deteriorating liquidity to below our “adequate” category would put pressure on the ratings, although we consider this as an unlikely scenario for the near future.

We might consider a positive rating action, assuming broadly unchanged portfolio liquidity, quality, and diversity, if we saw that the company had established a track record of an LTV ratio below 40% and appeared able to maintain it. A further prerequisite would also be a significant reduction in cash burn at the holding level. We would also examine the operating performance of its main subsidiaries and would expect acquisitions to be pre-financed by disposals to a large extent.

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Wendel

Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed

To From

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/B BB-/Negative/B

Upgraded

To From

Senior Unsecured

EUR700 mil 4.875% bnds due 05/26/2016 BB BB-

Recovery Rating 3 3

EUR400 mil 4.875% nts due BB BB-

09/21/2015

Recovery Rating 3 3

EUR300 mil 6.75% nts due 04/20/2018 BB BB-

Recovery Rating 3 3

EUR1.2 bil multi-curr revolving BB BB-

credit fac bank ln due 09/12/2013

Recovery Rating 3 3

EUR700 mil 4.875% bnds due BB BB-

11/04/2014

Recovery Rating 3 3

EUR700 mil 4.375% bnds due BB BB-

08/09/2017

Recovery Rating 3 3