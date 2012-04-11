TEXT-S&P ratings - Wendel

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 11 -

Ratings -- Wendel ------------------------------------------------- 11-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: France

Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical

preparations

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Apr-2012 BB/B BB/B

19-Jul-2010 BB-/B BB-/B

12-Feb-2009 BB/B BB/B

09-Oct-2008 BB+/B BB+/B

25-Jan-2008 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

08-Nov-2007 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR700 mil 4.875% bnds due 11/04/2014 BB 11-Apr-2012

EUR700 mil 4.375% bnds due 08/09/2017 BB 11-Apr-2012

EUR1.2 bil multi-curr revolving credit fac

bank ln due 09/12/2013 BB 11-Apr-2012

EUR700 mil 4.875% bnds due 05/26/2016 BB 11-Apr-2012

EUR400 mil 4.875% nts due 09/21/2015 BB 11-Apr-2012

EUR300 mil 6.75% nts due 04/20/2018 BB 11-Apr-2012