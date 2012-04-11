TEXT-S&P summary: Maxim Crane Works L.P.

Maxim’s “weak” business risk profile primarily reflects its participation in the cyclical, highly competitive, and fragmented crane rental industry. However, we believe its status as the largest and only coast-to-coast provider of cranes and lifting equipment rentals in North America reinforces its leading market share position. Maxim has 30 crane rental branches, serving 44 states. It also provides value-added services, including engineering and onsite coordination. The company continues to enjoy relatively good customer and geographic diversity.

We believe the crane market still remains somewhat different from the general construction equipment rental market. There are high barriers to entry due to the industry’s capital intensiveness, engineering, and maintenance requirements. Still, we expect the crane rental segment to continue to be highly cyclical and fragmented. As a crane rental company that mainly serves the U.S. market, we believe Maxim’s performance will be closely tied to the construction-spending cycle. We expect revenue growth in 2012 to be similar to our economist’s current view on the nonresidential construction industry--at a modest 3.1%. We believe Maxim’s revenue growth will be in the 3% to 4% range. We estimate the growth for Maxim will come from an increase in rental revenues coupled with further increases in time utilization across its various fleet categories. The increases should translate to modest EBITDA margin expansion, to roughly 25% as a result.

In 2011, Maxim’s revenue increased roughly 10%, primarily due to a gradual improvement in nonresidential construction end markets in conjunction with ongoing recoveries in energy and infrastructure. Maxim benefits from its variable cost structure, and higher volumes and the improved operating environment have had a positive impact on profitability, causing its EBITDA margins to increase modestly to the low-20% area at year-end 2011.

We view the company’s financial risk profile as highly leveraged. As of Dec. 31, 2011, total debt to EBITDA was about 7x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt was about 5%. Although credit metrics could remain somewhat weaker than our expectations in the next few quarters, we expect them to continue to improve this year and we estimate total debt to EBITDA could be roughly 6.0x to 6.5x, with still further improvement into 2013. We believe that the recovery will be a gradual but ongoing process. Even though current credit metrics remain somewhat stretched, we expect Maxim to maintain total debt to EBITDA of 5x to 6x. Our ratings do not incorporate the possibility of a significant acquisition or other meaningful shareholder initiatives.

Liquidity

We believe Maxim Crane has “adequate” liquidity. The company has near-term debt outstanding under its $500 million ABL revolving credit facility due 2013. Our assessment of Maxim Crane’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We believe the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.

-- We believe net sources will remain positive, even in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA.

-- We expect that under its covenants for the ABL revolving credit facility, which become applicable only when availability under the revolver is less than $40 million, the company would remain in compliance even if EBITDA drops by about 15%.

-- Maxim’s second-lien notes contain a covenant that limits additional indebtedness.

On Dec. 31, 2011, Maxim Crane had minimal cash on hand and roughly $40 million available under its $500 million ABL revolving credit facility. Because its second-lien notes contain a covenant that limits additional indebtedness of the greater of $300 million or first-lien leverage of 3.25x, this limits the company’s access to its revolver. Cash flow from operations was about $25 million. We expect uses of liquidity for 2012 to include approximately $5 million to $10 million in net capital expenditures.

Recovery analysis

The rating on the $250 million second-lien notes is ‘B’, the same as the corporate credit rating on the company, and the recovery rating is ‘4’, indicating our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal and prepetition interest in a payment default scenario. (See the recovery report on Maxim Crane Works L.P., to be published as soon as possible, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Although credit measures remain weaker than our expectations for the rating, we expect the company to continue to gradually improve over the next few quarters and operate within credit measures commensurate for the ratings over the business cycle. However, we could lower the ratings if there is a further delay in the expected recovery or if debt-financed activities hurt liquidity, causing credit measures to meaningfully deteriorate. For example, if total debt to EBITDA continues to remain over 6.0x for an extended period, we could consider a downgrade. Conversely, if the long-term competitiveness of Maxim’s business remains healthy--and if the company’s credit measures (including debt to EBITDA in the 4x to 5x range), liquidity, and financial policies support this trend--we could raise the ratings.

