TEXT-S&P summary: Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise S.A.

Nov 12 -

Summary analysis -- Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise S.A. --------------- 12-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France

Primary SIC: Commercial Banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2011 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

07-Mar-2007 NR/NR NR/NR

Rationale

The ratings on French property investment company Societe Fonciere Lyonnaise S.A. (SFL) are supported by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of SFL’s “strong” business risk and “significant” financial risk profiles.

SFL’s strong business risk profile under our criteria is underpinned by its large, premium-quality office real estate portfolio. Worth about EUR3.3 billion on June 30, 2012, the portfolio provides the company with solid and stable cash flows. Other rating supports include SFL’s financial policy, centered on a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio that we calculate at about 45% (excluding its minority stake in SIIC de Paris ), which we consider to be moderate compared with industry standards.

The main rating constraint is SFL’s financial risk profile, which we consider to be significant under our criteria, in light of the company’s ratios of funds from operations (FFO) to debt and debt to EBITDA of about 5% and 10x, respectively. That said, SFL’s somewhat weak cash flow coverage metrics, relative to its LTV, are partly caused by its business model, which focuses on the low-yield prime property market in Paris. The fact that SFL has historically generated negative discretionary cash flow, and will likely continue to do so (after investment in a new property pipeline), is an additional negative rating factor. SFL’s ability to generate strong returns on its continuing investment program will remain a key surveillance factor behind our business risk assessment.

SFL has a strong presence in the Parisian office market, which demonstrated resilience in terms of rents and values during the 2008-2009 global economic and financial downturn. Moreover, market conditions are still currently favorable given the limited supply of premium-quality offices supporting high leasing activity and an occupancy ratio of 93% on Sept 30, 2012. The company’s assets are mostly located in Paris’ central business district, which accounts for 84% of the total portfolio value. SFL’s retail portfolio mainly consists of ground-floor shops in the group’s office buildings, which generally provide steady footfall and stable cash flow thanks to their prime locations. SFL is also among the four largest owners of office space in Paris, which we believe gives it a key competitive advantage in addressing the needs of its core tenant base. Still, SFL’s focus on the office market means that its portfolio is generally subject to business confidence-related volatility. SFL seeks to mitigate this exposure by limiting the share of leases expiring in any given year to about 15% of its total portfolio.

SFL is 53.5%-owned by Spain-based property company Colonial (not rated), which has a weaker credit profile than SFL in our view, owing to its formerly aggressive management and its exposure to the depressed Spanish property market. Still, we note that Colonial enjoys adequate headroom under its covenants. We consider that SFL’s corporate governance is satisfactory, with, among other things, independent management, some board members nominated for their recognized expertise in the French property market, and regulatory protection against related-party transactions.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In the next two years, we anticipate that SFL’s reported EBITDA will increase to between EUR140 million and EUR150 million per year , from EUR128 million on June 30, 2012, mainly as a result of rent contributions from new leases on renovated buildings (full rental of Edouard VII and Cezanne Saint Honore) and project deliveries (mainly 92 Champs-Elysees and Quai Le Gallo). We also believe that rent indexation rates should be positive over the period. We have factored into our analysis low rent indexation rates, albeit positive, to reflect our forecast for inflation (consumer price index) in France of 2% and 1.4% in 2012 and 2013, respectively. In line with SFL’s strategy, we assume limited asset rotation.

We believe that profitability should remain at the current level, owing to the abovementioned buildings progressively being leased. This should offset the loss of rent from the buildings due for renovation when the tenants exercise their break option.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We forecast that SFL should post a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted ratio of FFO to debt around 6% in 2013, owing to low yield characteristics of the assets and the full-year rent loss from two asset disposals to French real estate group SIIC de Paris (not rated) in exchange for new shares, although they generate recurring revenues from dividends. Assuming that cash flow will take 1.5 years to recover to the 2010 level, we forecast that SFL’s debt service will not recover before 2013, with adjusted EBITDA interest coverage of about 2.3x in 2013 and between 2.3 and 2.5x in 2014. We believe this level is still consistent with our assessment of the company’s significant financial risk profile.

Our projection of SFL’s adjusted LTV ratio shows an increase to around 45% over the next two years, which remains within our guidance for the current ratings.

We have not factored into our analysis an appreciation of the asset portfolio value, other than invested capital expenditures (capex) until 2014, to reflect the downward pressure that a prolonged slowdown of real estate activity would exert on appraisal values.

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-3’. We view SFL’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources should exceed liquidity by more than 1.2 times over the next 12 months.

On Sept. 30, 2012, SFL had about EUR93 million of debt maturing within the next 12 months, including a corporate loan of EUR50 million and EUR43 million of overdraft. We also estimate about EUR180 million of capex and dividend distribution over the same period.

On Sept. 30, 2012, these funding needs were, in our view, adequately covered by available credit lines of EUR253 million and cash and equivalents of about EUR39 million. In addition, we anticipate the company will benefit from positive FFO of more than EUR70 million for the 12 months to Sept. 30, 2013.

We still view SFL’s good access to funding as supporting its liquidity profile. We believe the cancellation of the planned bond issuance in mid-September had no impact on our view on SFL’s liquidity as there was no short-term liquidity need at that time. In addition, SFL successfully rose of EUR206 million secured financing in the form of a bank club deal to refinance existing secured debt.

We view positively SFL’s large amount of unencumbered assets, and its ability to raise secured debt of up to 20% of its total EUR3.3 billion portfolio (currently below 7%). We foresee that the headroom on its covenants for EBITDA interest coverage should increase in 2013 as a result of cancellation of an expensive swap instrument maturing in 2014. In addition, as is typical in the real estate industry, SFL could derive financial flexibility from asset disposals, especially in view of its high-quality portfolio.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite the decline in revenues in 2011 owing to asset sales, SFL will generate progressively growing revenue through new asset deliveries and limited asset rotation, with ratios of EBITDA to interest remaining at about 2x-2.5x over the next two years. We expect SFL to maintain its adequate liquidity position and a LTV ratio of less than 50%. As we anticipated, SFL currently has less headroom under these guideline ratios, but we do not expect further deterioration.

We anticipate that SFL’s prime-quality and well-located assets will be resilient to the threat of a prolonged recession, which could affect corporate real estate space requirements. We anticipate this resilience because the future supply of new or redeveloped office space in Paris was still low in 2011, and both investors and occupiers are still showing interest in quality and environmentally compliant buildings.

Failure to achieve the abovementioned LTV ratio and an unanticipated decline in revenues that would bring EBITDA interest coverage below 2x would jeopardize our ratings on SFL. If SFL does not maintain these ratios, it would imply a marked deterioration in the Paris office market, which we do not view as likely in the coming months. Equally importantly, if Colonial attempts to use its influence among SFL’s shareholders to push SFL toward more aggressive business or financial practices, we would consider a downgrade.

Ratings upside will depend on SFL’s willingness and ability to maintain an adjusted LTV ratio below 40% and an EBITDA interest coverage ratio higher than 3x.

