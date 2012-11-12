FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Leucadia National Corp.
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Leucadia National Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Leucadia National Corp. -------------------------------- 12-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Watch Pos/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New York

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 527288

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Jul-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

18-Aug-2004 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$100 mil 7.75% nts due 08/15/2013 BB+/WatchP 16-Jul-2007

US$375 mil 7.00% nts due 08/15/2013 BB+/WatchP 16-Jul-2007

US$500 mil 7.125% nts due 03/15/2017 BB+/WatchP 16-Jul-2007

US$500 mil 8.125% nts due 09/15/2015 BB+/WatchP 24-Sep-2007

US$350 mil 3.75% conv. sub nts due 04/15/2014 BB-/WatchP 16-Jul-2007

