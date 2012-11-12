TEXT-Fitch:European investors believe in banking union

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 12 - European investors are optimistic about the outlook for centralised eurozone banking supervision under the European Central Bank, according to Fitch Ratings’ quarterly investor survey.

A strong majority of 79% of survey respondents expect the ECB to become the supervisor for all eurozone banks, in line with the European Commission’s legislative proposal for a single supervisory mechanism (SSM). This group of investors includes the most optimistic 16% who believe the development will follow the plan to start coverage in January 2013, with full coverage by the end of that year. It also comprises the 63% of investors who anticipate implementation will take longer, which is also Fitch’s opinion.

The survey respondents that are doubtful of success total 21%. Of these, 17% still expect the ECB to become the supervisor but only for banks in receipt of state aid and SIFIs. A small minority of 4% think the plans for a banking union will be derailed by national policy makers and lobbyists.

Little progress was made at October’s EU summit, and the initial optimistic timetable has already slipped. The summit outcome suggests that banking union is still some way off, although the nature of political negotiations means critical decisions were always likely to be delayed until the December summit.

Establishing a SSM is controversial enough on its own, but Fitch believes that if banking union is to be effective, clarity on resolution and deposit protection schemes will also be needed. The SSM proposals are a prerequisite for the ESM being able to recapitalise banks directly. Successful implementation would be a positive step towards breaking the destructive bank/sovereign nexus in the euro area. A eurozone banking union would also be positive in bringing more consistent supervision to euro area banks and making bank resolution more objective.

The Q412 survey was conducted between 2 October and 6 November and represents the views of managers of an estimated USD7.4 trillion of fixed-income assets. We will publish the full survey results in mid-November.