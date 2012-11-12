FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P puts 2 BLC Capital Corp. 2002-A ratings on watch negative
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts 2 BLC Capital Corp. 2002-A ratings on watch negative

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 -

OVERVIEW

-- BLC Capital Corp. 2002-A is an asset-backed securities transaction collateralized primarily by a pool of small business development loans.

-- We placed our ratings on classes A and B from BLC Capital Corp.’s 2002-A on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The CreditWatch placements reflect increased net losses within the transaction portfolio.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today placed its ratings on the class A and B notes from BLC Capital Corp.’s 2002-A on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list).

BLC Capital Corp. 2002-A is an asset-backed securities transaction collateralized primarily by a pool of small business development loans.

The credit performance of the transaction has deteriorated since our last rating actions in June 2011, as evidenced by an increase in the cumulative net losses the portfolio has realized.

According to the Sept. 30, 2012, servicer report, the portfolio only has eight loans remaining. We note that about 5.6% of the pool consists of loans to small business in areas affected by Hurricane Sandy.

We expect to resolve the CreditWatch placements within 90 days after we complete a comprehensive analysis and committee review.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- ANPCC: Methodologies And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Small Business Loan Securitizations, June 2, 2010

-- Standard & Poor’s Introduces U.S. Small-Business Portfolio Model, Nov. 6, 2007

-- Two Rating Approaches Converge To Create Small-Balance Commercial Real Estate Loan Securitization Criteria, Oct. 25, 2006

-- Criteria for Securitization of U.S. Small and Middle-Market Enterprise Loans, Jan. 30, 2004

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE

BLC Capital Corp.

2002-A

Rating

Class To From

A BB+ (sf)/Watch Neg BB+ (sf)

B B+ (sf)/Watch Neg B+ (sf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.