TEXT-S&P:Honu Finance's series 2012-4 deal asgnd 'A-' rtg

RATING ASSIGNED

Honu Finance Ltd.

JPY1 billion series 2012-4 limited-recourse secured fixed-rate notes due 2014

Rating Amount Coupon type O/C ratio Legal final maturity

A- JPY1 bil. Fixed rate 0.0% March 2014

The transaction’s closing date is April 12, 2012.

NOTES

The basic approach to calculating the overcollateralization (O/C) ratio is as follows:

1-(A+B)/(C-D-E)

A: the rated obligations and equally ranked obligations

B: prior obligations to the rated obligations

C: underlying assets (including cash)

D: liquidity reserves

E: obligations, except for senior, mezzanine, or subordinate obligations

(seller’s interest, etc.)

In the case of a master trust structure, the series base value should be applied.