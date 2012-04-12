FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P releases report on OTB Housing Loan Nos. 1 to 6 deals
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P releases report on OTB Housing Loan Nos. 1 to 6 deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language report, titled “Performance Watch: OTB Housing Loan Trust Certificates Nos. 1 To 6 Transactions, Update For April 2012.” The transactions covered by the report are backed by residential housing loan receivables and investment-type condominium loan receivables held by ORIX Bank Corp. (A-/Stable/--; formerly, ORIX Trust and Banking Corp.). We have released the report as part of our surveillance process.

Throughout a transaction’s life, we base our surveillance on the collection and distribution reports, such as servicing reports, that relevant parties regularly submit. During the surveillance process, we monitor the performance of the underlying asset pools, repayment of the rated certificates or beneficial interests, enhancement of various cash reserves concluded in the contract, and early redemption triggers. Standard & Poor’s will continue to periodically release its views on these transactions, along with summaries of their performance.

