TEXT-S&P summary: Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

MSPL plays a key role in MS&AD Insurance Group’s operational strategies for Japan. Given limited growth opportunities in the Japanese non-life insurance market, MS&AD Insurance Group is taking steps to diversify its revenue sources. It is thus very important for the group to continue to develop its life insurance business in the Japanese market. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services regards MSPL as a strategically important subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group, based on our group ratings methodology. At the same time, we equalized the ratings on MSPL with the ratings on the core subsidiaries of MS&AD Insurance Group, including Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1). We equalized the ratings because MS&AD Insurance Group has expressed an extremely strong commitment to provide MSPL with explicit support and other financial aid through net worth maintenance agreements.

Standard & Poor’s considers the size of MSPL’s new business as moderate due to a stagnant individual annuities market. We see this factor as a constraint on the company’s stand-alone credit profile. MSPL has established its market position mainly as a variable annuities provider in Japan by leveraging Mitsui Sumitomo’s brand name in developing an extensive distribution network of banks and securities firms. Since fiscal 2008 (ended March 31, 2009), the Japanese variable annuities market has remained stagnant due to deterioration in the domestic investment environment precipitated by the financial market turmoil. MSPL’s annualized new premiums for individual annuities have continued to fall, marking a 4.2% decrease to JPY79.2 billion in the first three quarters of fiscal 2011 (April 1, to Dec. 31, 2011), following a drop of 50% in fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011). Nevertheless, we believe that potential customers will continue to have high asset investment needs, given Japan’s rapidly aging population, as well as diversified investment methods for personal financial assets. Insurance sales continue to expand through the bancassurance channel, represented by a surge in the sales of single-premium whole life insurance as a savings-type product. MSPL has strengthened its sales of foreign-currency denominated fixed annuities, as part of efforts to promote a well-balanced and stable mix of variable and fixed annuities in its portfolio. In February 2012, MSPL began to sell foreign-currency denominated whole life insurance, which has the industry’s first function to automatically secure yen-denominated investment assets at the time when the assets achieve their investment target amounts. Standard & Poor’s believes that it is vital for the insurer’s expansion of product lines to help increase its new business.

In fiscal 2010, MSPL increased its core insurance profit to JPY28.5 billion and net profit to JPY18.7 billion, from JPY18.5 billion (excluding the impact of amortization of deferred assets) and JPY8.9 billion, respectively, in the previous year. New business fell 50% and lowered its acquisition costs. That helped MSPL to increase its profitability. Although the insurer can continue to expect a certain level of profits from its in-force policies, Standard & Poor’s believes that it is important for MSPL to reverse the decline in its new business so as to make sustainable profit contributions to the entire group’s earnings over the medium term.

Standard & Poor’s considers the company’s asset-liability management as strong. Generally, its investment portfolio account is conservative, consisting mainly of bonds. The insurer controls asset and liability duration and currency mismatches within a tight range, which mitigates interest rate risk and exchange risk.

Capitalization has improved in terms of quality after MSPL completed the amortization of deferred assets, which had been booked based on Clause 113 of the Insurance Business Law. Another positive factor for capital quality is that the company’s cumulative losses carried forward will be resolved in fiscal 2011 or 2012. Minimum guarantee risk on variable annuities has been properly controlled by reinsurance. MS&AD Insurance Group established a reinsurance company within the group in January 2012. And we believe that MSPL can continue to transfer its risk outside of the company sufficiently to support its strong capitalization. Standard & Poor’s is of the view that MSPL is likely to be able to maintain strong capitalization given that the likelihood of financial support from the group because it is a wholly owned subsidiary.

Standard & Poor’s assesses MSPL’s enterprise risk management as Adequate, given its appropriate risk control relative to the risks it assumes. Standard & Poor’s evaluates insurance companies’ ERM on a scale of four: Excellent, Strong, Adequate, and Weak. The expanded definition of Adequate contains three levels: Adequate, Adequate With Strong Risk Control, and Adequate With Positive Trend. The company conducts integrated risk management, based on the group’s risk management policy.

Outlook

The outlook on MSPL is stable, reflecting the outlooks on the ratings on the core companies of MS&AD Insurance Group. We expect MS&AD Insurance Group to maintain a strong credit profile based on its very strong competitive position in Japan, good growth potential in life insurance and overseas businesses, and its solid financial profile.

We may raise the ratings on MS&AD Insurance Group’s entities if the group strengthens its risk-based capitalization significantly to the level seen in March 2011, and improves its underwriting performance.

Conversely, if a capital event (or a series of capital events) causes significant deterioration in the group’s capitalization and earnings, we may lower the ratings on those entities.

