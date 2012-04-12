TEXT-S&P summary: Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Achmea Hypotheekbank N.V. --------------------- 12-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 00448M

Mult. CUSIP6: 00448N

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

18-Oct-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1

SACP bbb+

Anchor a-

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Below Average

and Adequate (-1)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support +2

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strategically important subsidiary of the Achmea group.

-- Very strong capitalization.

-- Sound asset quality, reflecting its focus on Dutch residential mortgage lending.

Weaknesses:

-- Lack of diversification by geography and product offering.

-- Dependence on wholesale funding.

-- Earnings growth prospects constrained by higher funding costs and limited loan volume growth.