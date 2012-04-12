TEXT-S&P revises Hyva Global outlook to negative, affirms 'B+' rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Hyva’s ability to significantly improve its EBITDA margin over the next 12 months is uncertain, in our view.

-- We are revising the outlook on the Netherlands-headquartered provider of hydraulic systems to negative from stable.

-- We are also affirming our ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Hyva and our ‘B+’ issue rating on the company’s outstanding senior secured notes.

-- At the same time, we are lowering the Greater China credit scale rating on Hyva to ‘cnBB-’ from ‘cnBB’.

Rating Action

On April 12, 2011, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the outlook on Hyva Global B.V., a Netherlands-headquartered provider of hydraulic systems, to negative from stable. We also affirmed our ‘B+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Hyva and our ‘B+’ issue rating on the company’s outstanding senior secured notes. At the same time, we lowered the Greater China credit scale rating on Hyva to ‘cnBB-’ from ‘cnBB’.

Rationale

We revised the outlook to reflect increased uncertainty over Hyva’s ability to significantly improve its EBITDA margin over the next 12 months. Prospects of a recovery in demand in the Chinese truck market are also uncertain, in our view. Demand for Hyva’s main products is highly correlated to sales of heavy duty trucks.

In our view, Hyva’s business risk profile is “weak”. We expect the company’s credit measures to remain under pressure over the next 12 months. The company’s profitability in 2011 was lower than we expected and its credit protection metrics deteriorated. We attribute Hyva’s lower profitability to a rise in key raw material costs and the company’s inability to pass on the higher costs to customers. The company’s gross margins in the second and third quarter of 2011 were 1%-2% lower than in the same period in 2010. Revenue growth in 2011 was also much lower than the company’s projection because sales in China fell 36% year over year during the third quarter of 2011. China accounts for about 40% of Hyva’s total revenue.

We are uncertain if truck demand in China has bottomed out or if growth in other regions can offset a decline in demand in China. Truck sales in China grew about 19% year over year in February 2012, the first increase since April 2011. Year-over-year growth in monthly sales was in the -4% to -12% range since the second quarter of 2011. Sales fell 34% year over year in January 2012. Hyva has taken steps to streamline its operations, including procurement, to improve its gross margin.