TEXT-Fitch affirms Cape Verde at 'B+';otlk stbl

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cape Verde’s Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B+’ and Long-term local currency IDR at ‘BB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Cape Verde’s Country Ceiling at ‘BB-’ and Short-term foreign currency rating at ‘B’.

Cape Verde’s ‘B+’ rating is supported by well-functioning institutions and good governance, confirmed in recent elections, which have fostered a stable macroeconomic environment and high GDP growth. However, the rating is constrained by the high and rising levels of public (76% of GDP) and external (95% of GDP) debt that reflect recent high budget deficits (8.8% of GDP in 2011) and a structural current account imbalance (15.1% of GDP in 2011), aggravated by a major public investment plan to respond to development needs. However, debt service ratios are in line with peers, as government debt is highly concessional. The ability to attract large amounts of concessional finance to finance large twin deficits is largely a reflection of the government’s success in meeting donor financing criteria as well as identifying qualifying projects.

“Despite a difficult external environment in 2011, real GDP growth is estimated to have reached 5%, reflecting Cape Verde’s success in diversifying trade and financial partners within Europe, the main ones being Portugal, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK,” says Arnaud Louis, Associate Director in Fitch’s Sovereign team. “In the medium term, as the public sector contribution to GDP is set to gradually decrease, the main economic challenge is to enhance the development of the private sector in line with the objectives of the current public investment plan”.

Despite the economic slowdown in Europe, which accounts for 90% of FDI, 80% of tourists and 80% of remittances, GDP growth was supported by the increase in tourist numbers (+25%) and the growth of remittances (+24%) from the large Cape Verdean diaspora. The public investment plan, targeted at infrastructure that should favour long-term economic growth, also contributed to demand. Fitch expects these trends to continue and GDP to grow by about 5% in 2012 and 2013. Actual data on GDP after 2008, rather than the estimates that are currently available, will be crucial to better track the success of the investment programme.

In line with the government’s medium-term fiscal framework, Fitch forecasts that the deficit will gradually reduce to 4% of GDP by 2015, mainly reflecting a marked decrease in capital spending as the investment plan nears completion. Public debt will peak at 85% of GDP in 2014 and then start to decline as a percentage of GDP. The funding of budget deficits mostly through external concessional finance should ensure that debt service remains sustainable. However, the very high level of public debt implies that Cape Verde’s fiscal space has significantly decreased.

In 2011, rising oil prices led to an increase in the current account deficit (15% of GDP from 12% in 2010). Fitch expects the imbalance to gradually decline, to 10% of GDP by 2013, supported by fiscal tightening and continuing increases in tourism receipts (27% of CXR), remittances (22% of CXR) and official transfers (8% of CXR in 2011). Cape Verde’s good relationship with the donor community implies it should be able to continue attracting aid flows despite its graduation to middle income status in 2008.

In H211, in the context of the rising current account imbalance and delays in donors’ disbursements, international reserves held at the central bank declined to the authorities’ minimum target threshold level of three months of imports, prompting monetary and fiscal adjustments. As of February 2012, reserves had risen back to 3.4 months of imports.

The Partido Africano da Independencia de Cabo Verde won the legislative election, held in February 2011. However, the presidential election, held in August 2011, was won by the candidate supported by the main opposition party, the Movimento para a Democracia, in elections deemed fair and transparent by international observers.

Given Cape Verde’s high public and gross external debt, a divergence from the expected path of budget and current account deficit reduction, potentially linked to adverse developments in Europe, the key economic and financial partner of Cape Verde, could lead to negative rating action. There is little prospect of an improvement in the rating until the ratio of debt to GDP at least shows signs of declining.

Diversification away from tourism and construction and the development of the private sector would also be positive for the rating.