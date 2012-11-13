TEXT-Fitch cuts 3 Classes of Titan Japan, Series 1 GK to 'Dsf'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded three classes of Titan Japan, Series 1 GK notes, due November 2012 and simultaneously withdrawn the ratings due to tranche default. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as listed below.

JPY1.3bn* Class B notes downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn; Recovery Estimate NC

JPY11.8bn* Class C notes downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn; Recovery Estimate NC

JPY11.7bn* Class D notes downgraded to ‘Dsf’ from ‘Csf’; rating withdrawn; Recovery Estimate NC

*as of 13 November 2012

The downgrade of the class B to D notes reflects the failure of the issuer to redeem the notes in full by the legal final maturity on 13 November 2012. Since the previous rating action in July 2012, the sales of all of the then remaining 10 underlying properties have been settled, leading to the full repayment of the class A notes in August 2012.

Fitch will no longer calculate the Recovery Estimate for this transaction following the withdrawal of the ratings.

At closing, the notes were backed by six loans ultimately secured by 43 real estate properties in Japan. All of the underlying properties were sold by end-July 2012.

Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for this transaction.