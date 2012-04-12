FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Qatar Islamic Bank (S.A.Q)
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Qatar Islamic Bank (S.A.Q)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 -

Ratings -- Qatar Islamic Bank (S.A.Q) ----------------------------- 12-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Qatar

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Apr-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

