TEXT-S&P ratings - Qatar Islamic Bank (S.A.Q)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 12 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Qatar Islamic Bank (S.A.Q) ----------------------------- 12-Apr-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Qatar

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Apr-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================