TEXT-Fitch : QBE ratings unaffected by sandy losses

Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has today commented that Australia’s QBE Insurance Group Limited’s (QBE) ratings are unaffected following the group’s market update on Hurricane Sandy losses and lower 2012 forecast profitability.

This is an earnings event, which will not negatively impact the group’s capital ratios. Although lower 2012 earnings will slow down the group’s effort in strengthening its capital ratios, the trend remains positive. The group’s capital ratios have strengthend from a low at end-2011, as measured through QBE’s regulatory minimum capital requirement (MCR) and Fitch’s internal risk-based capital assessment.

The group has proposed a USD500m subordinated debt issuance which is likely to receive regulatory approval and should support an MCR coverage of over 1.6x at end-2012 (end-2011: 1.5x). Under Fitch’s criteria this issue is unlikely to qualify for equity credit and subsequently is considered for its impact on QBE’s financial leverage ratio (FLR). Calculated as debt to total capital, the agency estimates that based on current information QBE’s FLR will increase to around 29%. Compared with Fitch’s long-term median ratio of 28% for an ‘A’ rating category this remains within the ratings range although at the high end.

A key rating driver for QBE has been its historically strong operating performance and underwriting results that have consistently outperformed peers. Fitch believes the group’s generally strict adherence to profit targets and robust risk management framework has enabled it to remediate underperforming portfolios relatively quickly and shed business where necessary.

An example of this has been the decision over a number of years to place into run-off a significant amount of North American programme business. Following the establishment of a dedicated run-off team to manage these portfolios the group has strengthened the reserves and expects to incur a USD380m adverse claims reserve development in 2012.

This deterioration will equate to around 4% of (estimated) opening total equity although the group will still average a positive development of around 2% over five years to end-2012. This compares favourably with Fitch’s long-term median reserve development ratios, and is consistent with a ‘AA’ rating range. Moreover, maintenance of solid risk margins should provide support to positive reserve developments going forward.

In addition to the impact from the adverse reserve development, QBE advised that its large risk and catastrophe loss experience will be 12% of net earned premiums and USD230m above 2012 allowances of 10.5%. Included in these are losses from hurricane Sandy of USD400m, US crop losses of USD355m and large individual risk claims totalling USD445m for the year. Although industry losses from Sandy remain subject to significant upwards revision, Fitch believes that QBE’s estimated net loss for the event will unlikely be larger than the USD350m-450m range provided given the classes affected and structure of the group’s reinsurance programme.