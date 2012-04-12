TEXT-S&P summary: Swisscom AG

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we anticipate that Swisscom will post low-single-digit revenue and EBITDA declines in 2012 and 2013. We believe Swisscom will likely encounter continued price erosion in the Swiss market, and further revenue slippage at Fastweb, stemming from a combination of the depressed Italian economy and competitive pricing. Increased commoditization of voice products and the proliferation of flat-rate bundled services will likely accentuate price pressures in our view, while increased take-up of TV products on the fixed-line side and soaring mobile data traffic should partly cushion this trend.

Our base case does not factor in the potential effects of euro fluctuations against the Swiss franc, which are difficult to predict. But we note that overall revenues and EBITDA could be negatively affected if the euro depreciated further against the Swiss franc.

We have factored in some slight margin erosion over 2012-2013, but we think that Swisscom will continue to leverage its strong domestic position and scale, consequently maintaining industry leading domestic EBITDA margin close to the middle of the 40%-50% range. Including the less profitable Fastweb business, overall EBITDA margin should be around 40% in 2012-2013.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We believe that Swisscom will generate robust free cash flows in the future, at around 15% of revenues on average. That said, we think fixed outlays will be heavy at close to 20% of revenues, reflecting the group’s strategic focus on maintaining the superiority of its network over its competitors’, in order to cater to quality sensitive customers and tackle increasing mobile data traffic. In addition, a nonrecurrent Swiss franc (CHF)360 million cost for the acquisition of spectrum in 2012 will temporarily drag down free cash flow this year.

We think the group’s Standard & Poor’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will in 2012-2013 stand at or close to the 2.5x maximum guideline we consider adequate for the rating. This is versus the year-end 2011 figure of 2.4x, hit by a large pension deficit charge under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) on the back of lower discounting rates. Our recently revised assessment of Swisscom’s financial risk profile as intermediate reflects the headroom, now lower than what we previously forecast, within the rating parameters.

Overall, we anticipate that Swisscom will generate only modest discretionary cash flows in 2012, while experiencing a rebound from 2013 owing to one-off spending to acquire spectrum. This should enable Swisscom to reduce absolute debt from 2013 onward to a greater extent than what we anticipate in 2012, and reconstitute large headroom within its rating category.

Liquidity

We consider Swisscom’s liquidity to be strong under our criteria. We believe that the group can more than cover its needs for the coming years, even in the event of a sharp, unexpected decline in EBITDA.

In addition, we think management has a strong track record of proactive refinancing, that it will likely maintain, ahead of increasing annual debt maturities to around CHF1.5 billion in 2014-2016.

We anticipate that Swisscom’s liquidity sources (including cash, funds from operations (FFO), and credit facility availability) over the next 12 and 24 months should exceed its uses by about 1.5x.

Our 2012-2013 liquidity assessment is based on our anticipation of the following sources and uses:

-- FFO of about CHF3.8 billion-CHF3.9 billion,

-- A CHF2 billion undrawn committed back-up facility due in 2015,

-- Debt maturities of CHF804 million and CHF719 million in 2012-2013,

-- Capital expenditure of CHF2.1 billion-CHF2.2 billion in 2012-2013, and

-- Annual dividends of CHF1.1 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Swisscom will continue to successfully defend its core domestic market positions, maintain solid operating margins, and generate robust FOCF. We also anticipate that the group will maintain adjusted debt to EBITDA not higher than 2.5x and an adjusted ratio of FFO to debt in the 35%-40% range. In addition, we believe that the Swiss government will retain its majority ownership of Swisscom over the next few years.

We could consider lowering the ratings if Swisscom’s credit metrics deteriorated more than we currently expect this year and with no convincing prospects for improvement thereafter. This could happen if operating measures or domestic competitive positions were to weaken materially, or, which seems less likely, if management were to adopt a more aggressive financial policy.

Rating upside seems remote at this stage. It would depend on Swisscom’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio improving to about 2x on a Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted basis, which would likely require a very conservative financial policy to compensate for the large pension-related adjustments to our debt figures.

