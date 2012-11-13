TEXT-S&P summary: Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 -

Summary analysis -- Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. ---------------- 13-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Taiwan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

11-Jul-2006 NR/-- --/--

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Chang Hwa Bank’s solid business stability and business position will continue to support its funding and liquidity capabilities. We also expect the bank’s earning capacity to remain moderate relative to regional peers’, but on a slowly recovering trend. The bank’s risk profile and capitalization are unlikely to deviate much from the current level, in our view.

We may raise the rating if the bank materially improves its capitalization (as indicated by a RAC ratio before diversification comfortably standing above 10%) through strengthened earning capacity, including revenue diversification and margin improvement, while maintaining a good risk profile. Conversely, we may lower the rating if the bank’s risk position heightens as the result of aggressive expansion or loosened risk control.

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its ratings on Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. (Chang Hwa Bank) on the bank’s ‘bbb’ anchor, “adequate” business position, “adequate” capital and earnings, “adequate” risk position, “average” funding, and “adequate” liquidity, as our criteria define those terms. The ratings also reflect a degree of implicit support from the government of Taiwan [Taiwan (Republic of China); AA-/Stable/A-1+, Unsolicited] due to the bank’s “moderate systemic importance” in Taiwan’s banking sector. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Chang Hwa Bank is ‘bbb’.

Anchor

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank’s anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). The anchor for a bank operating only in Taiwan is ‘bbb’. The BICRA score is informed by our evaluation of economic risk; we view Taiwan as a middle-income, moderately stable economy with a dynamic private sector, manageable growth in asset prices in recent years, and strong household net financial positions. These factors somewhat offset the intermediate level of private sector indebtedness, in our view. With regard to industry risk, we characterize Taiwan’s banking sector as highly competitive and fragmented. This results in very low earning capacity to cushion against potential credit costs during economic downturns. Nonetheless, very strong and stable system-wide funding partly offset these weaknesses.

Business position

Our assessment of Chang Hwa Bank’s “adequate” business position is based on our view of the bank’s good market position and established franchise in Taiwan. Chang Hwa Bank commands about 4.6% of the domestic financial market share in terms of deposits, ranking amongst the top 10 banks at the end of June 2012. The bank also benefits from its long operating history and economies-of-scale in terms of its retail branch network, contributing to its diversified client base with satisfactory customer loyalty. However, the bank’s business profile is slightly concentrated compared to that of its international peers. The bank’s business is largely concentrated in Taiwan, despite its efforts to expand overseas (including its overseas banking unit) through selective corporate lending. In addition, its fee income business is also smaller compared to international peers’, which contributed around 15% of the bank’s total revenues in 2011 and the first half of 2012.

Capital and earnings

Chang Hwa Bank’s capital and earnings are “adequate” in our view, with good capital structure. The bank’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification or concentration adjustments based on Standard & Poor’s RAC Framework was 8.6% at the end of June 2012. We expect the ratio to stand stably above 8% in the coming two years after considering a moderate loan growth and reduced common dividend payout, providing a moderate buffer against losses. Nonetheless, Chang Hwa Bank’s mediocre earning capacity, as defined by Standard & Poor’s and calculated based on normalized credit costs, is unlikely to improve greatly in the coming two years due to the bank’s corporate-centric loan profile. Our projection of the bank’s core earnings is marginal compared to the regional peer average. In addition, the earning buffer is likely to remain mediocre, despite the bank’s improved net income in 2011 and the first half of 2012 due to one-off loan recoveries and lower credit costs.

Risk position

We consider Chang Hwa Bank’s risk position as “adequate”. The bank’s underwriting and risk control standards are consistent and prudent, and close to those of its similar-rated peers. Recent loss experience is also about the peer average. Chang Hwa Bank’s asset quality is fair and about the industry average, despite the bank’s slight risk concentration in large Taiwanese conglomerates given its corporate loan-centric focus. We expect Chang Hwa Bank to grow its loan book moderately in the coming two to three years with no major change to its risk profile.

Funding and liquidity

Chang Hwa Bank’s funding is “average” and its liquidity is “adequate”, in our opinion. The bank’s funding profile is underpinned by its diversified and stable, retail-driven deposit base from its wide distribution and established franchise. Chang Hwa Bank’s loan-to-deposit ratio averaged 88% over the past five years. The bank’s liquidity management is adequate, in our view. This view is supported by the bank’s stable liquid asset portfolio and liquidity ratio, which is about industry average and above the regulatory minimum requirement.

External support

The long-term counterparty credit rating is higher than the SACP, reflecting Chang Hwa Bank’s “moderate systematic importance” in Taiwan and our assessment of the Taiwan government as “highly supportive”.

