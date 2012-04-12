TEXT-Fitch asgns Holmes Master Issuer plc - Issue 2012-2's RMBS expected ratings

Apr 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Holmes Master Issuer plc - Series 2012-2’s RMBS notes expected ratings as follows:

Series 1 class A: Long-term rating ‘AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable

Series 1 class Z: Long-term rating ‘NRsf(exp)’

The final ratings are subject to the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

The notes are the 21st issuance from the Holmes master trust programme and the 12th through Holmes Master Issuer plc. At closing, the master trust property is expected to consist of approximately GBP14.8bn prime residential owner-occupied mortgage loans originated by Santander UK plc (Santander). Credit enhancement for the class A notes, initially totalling 18.91%, is provided by the subordination of the unrated class Z notes (15.09%) and a post-closing reserve fund balance of GBP465m (3.82% of the total note balance), which is fully funded.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch’s assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by Santander, Santander’s servicing capabilities and the transaction’s legal structure.

To analyse CE levels, Fitch used ‘Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions’, dated 12 March 2012, ‘EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria’ dated 16 August 2011 and ‘EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions’, dated 12 August 2011, all available at www.fitchratings.com.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, pre-payment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

Santander provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template; however, a number of key data fields were missing or partially completed. It was unable to provide borrower income information for about 6.4% of the portfolio. Fitch consequently assumed the relevant borrowers had the highest class 7 DTI affordability measure. Santander was not able to provide the year of construction for 8.0% of the portfolio. In the absence of this data, Fitch assumed these loans were secured on properties constructed in the year of origination and applied a haircut to the property valuation.

Furthermore, the agency has not received loan-level data in respect of borrowers’ adverse credit history (county court judgements or prior mortgage arrears). For these loans, the agency reviewed the historical underwriting criteria for Santander’s acceptance of applications with adverse credit histories. Fitch has made an upward adjustment to the base default probabilities to account for this missing information.

To determine the levels of credit enhancement needed to support Fitch’s ratings, the agency simulated the transaction’s cash flows using a cash flow model provided by Santander, which incorporates Fitch’s cash flow stresses. The cash flow model was reviewed and tested to validate the assumptions and asset cash-flows generated by the model.

Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity are included in the presale report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.

