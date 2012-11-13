FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production -------- 13-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

01-Oct-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Kazakhstan-based oil and gas company JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMGEP) reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at ‘bb+’ and our view of the “high” likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support. The rating is constrained by the rating on the company’s 65% parent, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--; Kazakhstan national scale ‘kzAA’). We view the KMG group as well integrated and therefore don’t see KMGEP as fully insulated from the parent’s influence.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
