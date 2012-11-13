FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates Hannover Finance Luxembourg's proposed notes 'A'
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Hannover Finance Luxembourg's proposed notes 'A'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 -

-- Luxembourg-based Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. has announced its intention to issue fixed- to floating-rate subordinated callable notes due in 2043.

-- The notes would be guaranteed by Germany-based reinsurer Hannover Rueckversicherung AG.

-- We are assigning our ‘A’ issue rating to the proposed securities and expect to classify them as having “intermediate equity content” according to our criteria.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘A’ long-term issue rating to the proposed dated callable subordinated fixed- to floating-rate notes to be issued by Hannover Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. (not rated). The notes would be guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Germany-based reinsurer Hannover Rueckversicherung AG (Hannover Re; AA-/Stable/--). The rating is subject to our review of the final terms and conditions.

