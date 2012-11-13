FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch maintains Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione on RWN
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 10:07 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch maintains Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione on RWN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Dexia Crediop per la cartolarizzazione on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) as follows:

Class 2004 Series 1 rated ‘BBB+sf’; RWN maintained

Class 2005 Series 2 rated ‘BBB+sf’; RWN maintained

Class 2008 Series 1 rated ‘BBB+sf’; RWN maintained

The RWN is maintained due to the RWN on Dexia Crediop S.p.A. (‘BBB+’ RWN/‘F2’ RWN). The RWN will be resolved once Dexia Crediop S.p.A.’s RWN status is resolved (see ‘Fitch Downgrades Dexia Crediop to ‘BBB+'; Maintains Rating Watch Negative’ dated 31 July 2012 on www.fitchratings.com for further details).

