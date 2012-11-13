FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Ratings - NorCell 1B AB (publ)
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Ratings - NorCell 1B AB (publ)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 13 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- NorCell 1B AB (publ) ----------------------------------- 13-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

13-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Issues: Rating Rating Date

EUR250 mil PIK nts CCC+ 13-Nov-2012

