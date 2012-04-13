TEXT-S&P summary: MetLife Alico Life Insurance KK

MetLife Alico Japan is a part of American Life Insurance Co. (Alico; A+/Positive/--), which MET acquired in 2010. It started operations as a Japanese subsidiary of Alico on April 2, 2012, and will take on the insurance policy liabilities of a Japanese branch of Alico by the end of May 2012. We view MetLife Alico Japan as a core operating subsidiary of Alico as well as a strategically important subsidiary of the MET group. We hold this view because MetLife Alico Japan makes large capital and earnings contributions to the group, and the MET group has a strong commitment to Alico’s Japan business operations.

The ratings reflect MetLife Alico Japan’s strong competitive position and business profile. The company has a strong distribution network and good product diversification. We believe that the company has good potential to ride on the strength of MET’s branding and increase its market share under MET’s leadership. However, the slow recovery in Japan’s economy and tough competition among insurance companies could mute its growth potential, in our view.

The ratings on MetLife Alico Japan also reflect its strong operating performance, adequate capital, and good financial flexibility. The company enjoys strong, good-quality earnings from diversified sources. We believe that the company is well capitalized on a stand-alone basis.

Outlook

The positive outlook on the ratings on MetLife Alico Japan reflects our expectation that we will consider the company to be a core entity of the MET group upon its full and successful integration into the group. When that happens, we expect to align the ratings on MetLife Alico Japan with those on the core entities of the MET group, which are currently ‘AA-'.

If MetLife Alico Japan is fully integrated into the operations of the MET group, leading us to view it as a core entity of the group, we may raise the ratings on MetLife Alico Japan. We may also raise the ratings if we upgrade the core operating entities of the MET group--even if MetLife Alico Japan were to keep its current group status within the MET group. However, the ratings and outlook on MetLife Alico Japan will be constrained by the sovereign ratings on Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+), given that its operations and asset concentration are in Japan. Conversely, we may downgrade MetLife Alico Japan if we lower the ratings on MET’s core operating companies and if MetLife Alico Japan were to keep its current group status within the MET group.

