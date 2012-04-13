TEXT-S&P summary: Telekom Austria AG

These factors are tempered by the saturation of, and fierce competition in, Austria’s declining telecommunications services market, in our opinion. We also consider that the group’s international mobile operations continue to face meaningful competitive and regulatory pressure and significant country risks, notably in Belarus. We also note that Telekom Austria has a rigid cost structure because of the high number of civil servants working at its domestic fixed-line business.

Telekom Austria’s financial risk profile is primarily supported by the group’s transparent and moderately conservative financial policy, which targets a ratio of net debt to comparable EBITDA (before restructuring costs and impairments) of 2.0x-2.5x. The company also aims to maintain an investment-grade rating of ‘BBB’ and a stable outlook. In December 2011, the group announced plans to cut dividends for 2011-2012 by 50%. We understand the move is to protect discretionary cash flow (DCF; cash flow from operations after capital expenditures and dividends) and credit metrics in the face of an unfavorable economic outlook in the group’s main markets and potentially significant investments in its radio frequency spectrum. At the same time, Telekom Austria faces notable foreign exchange exposure from its international operations in Belarus, Serbia, and Macedonia, which could reduce its cash flow generation.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we expect the group’s revenues to decline by about 2% in 2012 and stabilize in 2013, and the comparable EBITDA margin, as adjusted by Telekom Austria, to slightly decline to about 34.0% in 2012 and 2013, from 34.3% in 2011.

This primarily reflects our assumption that economic conditions will be weaker in the company’s service areas in the first half of 2012 compared with 2011 and only gradually improve from the second half of 2012. It also reflects continually fierce competitive and regulatory pressure on revenues, and high fixed-to-mobile substitution in Austria.

In addition, we forecast that after a sharp revenue drop of 24% in 2011, the group’s euro-reported revenues from its Belarusian mobile operations will decline further in 2012. This stems from our assumption that the average Belarusian ruble-to-euro exchange rate will likely be materially weaker this year than in 2011. In the second half of 2011, the exchange rate depreciated to more than Belarusian ruble (BYR) 12,000 to EUR1, from about BYR4,000 at year-end 2010.

In our view, these pressures on group revenues will be only partly offset by higher revenues at Telekom Austria’s mobile operations in Serbia, Slovenia, and Macedonia. Another mitigant is the consolidation of two Bulgarian fixed-line operators in February 2011 and that of the largest Croatian cable operator--B.net--in August 2011. Furthermore, we expect the group’s continued cost-cutting efforts to partly stem the likely revenue erosion.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we forecast DCF of about EUR0.3 billion in 2012 and 2013, before any spectrum investments, up from EUR142 million in 2011. This is primarily due to the announced dividend cut, which we expect to more than compensate for the moderate decline in EBITDA. In addition, our forecast assumes relatively stable capital expenditures of EUR700 million-EUR750 million in 2012 and 2013, compared with EUR739 million in 2011.

We expect the group’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, after our adjustments, to improve slightly to about 2.5x by year-end 2012, from 2.6x (2.2x as adjusted by Telekom Austria) as of Dec. 31, 2011. Nevertheless, this forecast excludes any spectrum investments or further acquisitions such as the announced acquisition of assets from mobile operator Orange Austria Telecommunication GmbH for up to EUR390 million. In turn, we calculate that the group’s adjusted leverage could peak at about 2.8x during the next 12 months. In addition, DCF could be materially lower than EUR0.3 billion, depending on the amount, timing, and financing of any spectrum investments or acquisitions.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Telekom Austria is ‘A-2’. We assess the group’s liquidity profile as “adequate”, as defined in our criteria, and forecast that liquidity sources will exceed uses by about 1.7x in 2012.

Nevertheless, we don’t consider the company’s liquidity profile to be “strong”. This is primarily because the group’s liquidity sources do not fully cover liquidity needs in 2013, since the group’s existing EUR0.7 billion syndicated credit facility matures in July 2013. At the same time, the company could have other material liquidity needs in 2013, relating primarily to EUR0.9 billion of debt maturities, potentially significant spectrum investments, and large ongoing capital expenditures. We expect Telekom Austria to proactively address the maturity of its revolving credit facility over the next six months.

In our base case, we estimate Telekom Austria’s liquidity sources in 2012 at more than about EUR3.3 billion. These include primarily:

-- Surplus cash in excess of EUR0.6 billion. We consider a large part of the group’s available cash and short-term investments to be surplus cash, assuming that only EUR50 million is required for the operations. We assume that the group will continue to be able to repatriate cash from Belarus, which was, however, not the case for a few months in 2011. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the group’s cash balances and available short-term investments stood at EUR626 million.

-- About EUR740 million of proceeds from the issuance of 10-year notes in March 2012.

-- About EUR0.8 billion available under various committed credit facilities, maturing after 2012.

-- Positive funds from operations of about EUR1.2 billion.

We estimate the group’s liquidity needs in 2012 to be about EUR2.0 billion, mainly including:

-- Sizable debt maturities and modest deferred payments related to acquisitions, together totaling about EUR1.1 billion. Furthermore, the group faces debt maturities of EUR0.9 billion in 2013.

-- Capital expenditures of about EUR0.75 billion, which, however, excludes any spectrum investments or acquisitions.

-- Annual shareholder dividends of EUR168 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our belief that, despite likely ongoing competitive and regulatory pressures in its main markets, Telekom Austria should be able to generate positive DCF of about EUR0.3 billion and maintain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of about 2.5x-2.6x. We also expect adjusted funds from operations to debt to be in the midthirties’ range. In addition, we believe the group will defend its solid domestic and nondomestic market positions and proactively address the financing of any upcoming spectrum investments or acquisitions and its large upcoming debt maturities in 2012 and 2013.

Pressure on the rating could build if the group’s operating performance or credit metrics were to deteriorate below our current base-case forecast. This would likely be the case if comparable EBITDA of EUR1,527 million in 2011 were to decline by about 10% or if DCF were to turn negative for more than one year. In addition, a negative rating action could stem from large debt-financed acquisitions or significant investments in spectrum that resulted in a pro forma adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 2.75x, accompanied by limited prospects to reduce leverage.

Although unlikely in the near term, we would consider an upgrade if we believed the group could stabilize revenues and moderately improve its current EBITDA margin of 34%. Nevertheless, a positive rating action would likely depend on significant positive DCF generation and a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, after our adjustments, of about 2x.

