TEXT-Fitch affirms Daido Life at IFS 'A+'; outlook stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Daido Life Insurance Company’s (Daido Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at ‘A+'. The Outlook is Stable.

The IFS rating reflects Daido Life’s overall resilient life insurance underwriting and its strongest capital adequacy among Japanese traditional life insurers. Fitch notes that the company is strengthening its enterprise risk management (ERM) to tighten control on capital and risks, in view of flat growth in insurance underwriting and interest rate risk stemming from the duration gap between its assets and liabilities. The latter remains the primary risk for the company.

The policy amount in-force of Daido Life’s domestic life insurance decreased 1% between end-March and end-December 2011 mainly due to flat sales of death protection products. However, Fitch notes that Daido Life has started to strengthen its profitable third (health) sector, with annual premium of new policies growing 100.4% y-o-y for the period April-December 2011. Its policy persistency has improved, with the surrender and lapse rate down at 6.28% at end-December 2011 from 6.85% a year ago.

Efforts to reduce its exposure to high-risk assets such as domestic equities helped improve the statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) to 1,282.2% at end-December 2011 (773.5% under the new SMR) from 1,237.2% at end-March 2011 (720.6%), despite a weak domestic equity market.

An upgrade may be considered if Daido Life’s new statutory SMR exceeds 750%, or if Fitch’s internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained basis. Further growth in the company’s protection insurance, including the profitable third sector, would also be regarded as a positive rating factor.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in core profit and volatility in the insurer’s embedded value. Specifically, Daido Life’s ratings may come under pressure if Fitch’s internal capitalisation measure drops sharply, if the new SMR declines below 650%, or if new business margins become volatile for a prolonged period.

According to Fitch’s Insurance Rating Methodology, Daido Life is a core constituent of T&D Holdings, Inc (T&D). However, given the strength of its standalone credit profile, Daido Life is rated on a standalone basis and its rating does not include any uplift from its being part of T&D. As the core member of the group, however, if the prospects of either T&D or other members of the group were to worsen materially, Daido Life could be downgraded.

Daido Life is a domestic life insurer for Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises.